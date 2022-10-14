Douglas Eugene Jacobson, 91, died too quickly Sept. 24, 2022, after an amazing and long life of incredible athletic ability and health. He is survived by his son Guy Jacobson, partner Rob Karwoski, and daughter Tanya Cabala, and her adult children Earl Cabala, wife Hartia, and grandsons Samual, Roland, and Victor and Taylor Cabala, partner, Korden; grandsons Nate Hesse, wife Heather, and children Isabel, Vivian, and Henry (Hank); and Nic Hesse, wife Sarah, and children Reese and Rory, nephew Bob Dyer, wife Jan, and adult children Amanda Dyer Serocke, husband Rob and Rayna and Araya and Danielle Dyer; nephew Dan Towns, wife Tanya and adult children Heather Towns, and Crystal O’Neill, husband Rodney; nieces Bonnie Morris, husband Jim; Patty Weathers; Nancy Hindenach, husband Bruce, and children and grandchildren; brother-in-law Bob Bullick, wife Marion, and adult children Jennifer, husband Jerry McBride; and Stephanie, husband Tommy Fox and daughter Felicity Lee; cousins Gordy Jacobson, Betty Jo, Andy and Sandy Anderson, and good friends Barbara and Harold Wheaton. His beloved wife Kay and daughter Lori predeceased him.
Doug, or Sonny as his mother called him, or Jake as many others called him, was a star athlete in high school, and excelled in baseball, football, and basketball. He played baseball in the minor leagues for the White Sox, and then enlisted in the Navy to play basketball for them. In the Navy, he was based in California and he traveled to Japan. After his discharge, he went to college on the GI bill, and followed a fellow Navy friend to Southeastern Louisiana University where in line for registration, he met his future wife, Kay Bullick. They married and got their teaching degrees, settling in Whitehall, Mich. Doug first taught and coached at Montague schools, then taught science at Reeths-Puffer Schools (junior high). Kay taught fourth grade at Whitehall District Schools. It was a good life.
Doug was truly an iron man, with extraordinary athletic ability and endurance, and was rarely sick a day of his life. He loved to fish, hunt, and play golf, jog, and run his dogs well into his late eighties. He liked to take trips, and go to concerts with son Guy, and went to breakfast, lunch or supper regularly with daughter Tanya, and to the local Goodwill store and garage sales – he loved a bargain and loved wearing high-end brand clothes and shoes at a low price. He loved living on White Lake. He would watch the sunset and remark, “It just does not get better than this.” He had a cheerful personality, was rarely morose, loved a good joke, loved good food, loved his family, loved his dogs, and had the bluest eyes and the biggest smile.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the White Lake Eagles, 1204 S. Lake Street in Whitehall. Friends and family members are welcomed to come, to enjoy good company and share their stories of this truly amazing person. Donations may be made in his name to West Michigan Environmental Action Council at www.wmeac.org, for whom his daughter works, because he loved nature, rivers and lakes, especially White Lake, and/or Pound Buddies, www.poundbuddies.org because of his lifelong love of dogs.