Ellen Ruth Thomas, 92, of Montague, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of George and Dorothy Walkem.
Ellen married Billie Thomas Dec. 21, 1948, and they spent 52 years together.
Ellen enjoyed birdwatching, writing, traveling to record shows, jazz festivals, golfing, and spending time with family members. She spent many years living at the lake, entertaining her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She graduated from high school in 1947, in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. She worked after high school in various retail jobs. She eventually became a partner with her husband when they formed their own phonograph-record distributor business for independent record labels.
Ellen is survived by her children, Penny Lynn Reid, Bill Dwight Thomas, and Kelley Marie Smith.
Ellen was preceded in death by: her husband, Billie; parents, George and Dorothy Walkem; son, Christopher Warren Thomas; sister, Joan Riolo; and brother-in-law, Sam Riolo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arts Council of White Lake Nuveen Center, earmarked to the Summer Concert Series, where Ellen enjoyed many summer concerts.
In accordance with Ellen’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. A future gathering of family is being planned for next summer.
