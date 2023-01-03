Erika Juneman, 93, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. She was born June 21, 1929, in Gruenberg, Germany, the daughter of Arthur and Hanna Kuhn.
Erika married Paul Juneman in the 1960s and they shared many loving years together until his passing in June 1984.
She enjoyed spending time in her beautiful garden, painting, sketching, playing guitar, and had a love for animals. Erika especially loved chocolate.
Erika worked for Howmet as a security guard. She had to overcome many challenges after World War II when she became an American citizen in 1968.
Erika is survived by: her sister, Elfriede Gruber of Germany; niece, Angela Schnaderbeck of New Zealand; special friends, Pam La Bounty, Renate Wilson, and John (Debbie) Harwood; and many others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Lake Humane Society - Formerly Muskegon Humane Society or Pound Buddies Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Oakhurst Cemetery, Whitehall, Mich.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.