Ernest Richard "Dick" Bly, Jr.

BLY, JR.
ERNEST R. “DICK”
Whitehall
Dick passed away at home on September 3, 2019. He was born in Delaware and spent his early years in Whitehall, Michigan. The family later moved to Muskegon and he graduated from Mona Shores High School. He spent time in the Navy, and in 1974 married Karel (now Schram). They spent 10 years skiing and enjoying life in Crested Butte, Colorado. Dick was self-employed in the construction trades. After divorcing and moving back to Muskegon to be near his parents, Ernie and Peg, he never remarried.
He lived his life to have fun and was always the life of the party. He spent his last five years living back in Whitehall, well cared for by his son and daughter-in-law, Trevor and Amy. He loved Whitehall, the lake, his big house and being surrounded by family and pets.
His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Bly, and nephew Andrew, son & daughter in law Trevor Bly and Amy, grandchildren Kali, Allison, Brock and Cory, and beloved great grandson, Jacob, as well as his four legged companions Blue and Chloe. He lived a happy life and left with little regrets. He was generous and would do anything to help anyone. He is loved and missed by family.
A private memorial celebration will follow at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service-White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.