Today

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy. A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.