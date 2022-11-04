Eugene A. Rollenhagen, 89, of Montague, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born Jan. 22, 1933 in Muskegon, the son of Archie and Agnes (Shavalier) Rollenhagen.
Eugene (Gene) married his wife Betty July 22, 1967, and they spent 44 years together until her death in 2012.
Gene loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His family and faith were everything to him. He was a faithful and devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He believed in Him for forgiveness and the eternal life he is now experiencing.
Gene is survived by his children, Alan (Julie) Belt, Vicki (Paul) Schultz, Joni Grow and friend Claude Babcock, Don (Margo) Belt, Julie (Randy) Wyhowski, Elaine Fairchild, Mary Jackson, Janice (Luke) Boomgaard and Jody (Cory) Marinan. He is also survived by his brothers, Donald Rollenhagen and Raymond Rollenhagen, and his sister Elaine Reichert. He will be forever missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by: his wife Betty; parents, Archie and Agnes Rollenhagen; son, Tom Belt; brothers, Robert Rollenhagen, Richard Rollenhagen and James Rollenhagen; and his sister, Jane Schippers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Youth Fund.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins St., Montague, MI 49437. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, 5289 Dowling St., Montague, MI 49437.
