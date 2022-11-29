Eusaline “Essy” Pearl Kettring, 81, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. She was born June 20, 1941, in Muskegon, the daughter of Earl and Doris (Picard) Firestone.
Essy enjoyed gardening, flowers, making hanging baskets, bird watching, and feeding birds. She was also very active in her community, having served as a volunteer with Whitehall elementary and middle schools, Heartland Health Care Center, White Lake Senior Center, March of Dimes, and Whitehall’s Sesquicentennial Committee. Essy was a faithful member of Evangelical Covenant Church in Whitehall, and was on their hospitality committee for 15 years.
Essy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gerald Kettring; daughter, Catherine Kettring; daughter-in-law, Brenda Kettring; as well as 10 nieces and two nephews.
Essy was preceded in death by: her parents, Earl and Doris Firestone; son, Kevin Kettring; sister, Rose Corbin; and brother, David Firestone.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall, 900 S. Warner Street, Whitehall, MI 49461, with Pastor Tom Beeghly officiating. Visitation was held Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in Oakhurst Cemetery, Whitehall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, harborhospicemi.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.