Flicka V.M. Johnson, 78, formerly of Montague, MI, went home to the arms of Jesus May 10, 2023, while at home battling pancreatic cancer. She was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Muskegon, the daughter of Glenn E. Arbogast and Crystal (Segar) Arbogast.
Flicka had a very adventurous life and lived all over the United States. She was the only girl in a large family. She liked to say that she was her brothers’ favorite sister. Flicka married at 16 to Roger W. Johnson and they were married for 48 years before he preceded her in death in 2009. Being a dedicated life-long learner, she made sure to complete her GED studies and encouraged her children to succeed in school. Flicka held her dream job of being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved being married and having a family for her entire life, but the Lord was the most important relationship of her life. She was also very proud of her four children and 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Flicka loved to sew, draw, and be a homemaker. She was a member of the Homemakers of Alabama and supported Samaritan’s Purse, VBS, International Aid, and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
In addition to her parents, Flicka was predeceased by her husband, Roger W. Johnson; son, Kevin W. “Arbogast” Johnson; brothers, Ralph W., David Lee, Glenn Joseph, Douglas P., and Michael R. Arbogast. Surviving family are son, Jeffrey R. Johnson of Montague; daughters, Heather Carpenter of Willow Spring, N.C. and Autumn (Jared) Buckner of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Dena E. Johnson, of Hart; brother, Fred Arbogast I (Mickie); sister-in-law, Theresa Arbogast; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Rothbury Community Church, 2500 West Winston Rd. Rothbury, MI. 49452. A luncheon will follow the service.