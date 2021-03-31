Leslie J. “Curly” Forbes, 95, of Montague, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born January 23, 1926, in Custer, the son of Charles and Carrie (Marsh) Forbes.
Leslie was a proud WWII veteran, serving in the US Army. He was a lifelong member of the Montague VFW Post 3256. In his younger years he enjoyed gardening and camping.
Leslie is survived by: his children, Harold Forbes and Patricia (Mike) Glynn; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Leslie was preceded in death by: his wife of 71 years, Mary Ann Forbes; parents; daughter, Linda Waruszewski; 1 grandson; 1 sister; and 6 brothers.
Private interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.