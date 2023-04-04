Today

Cloudy skies early then becoming windy this afternoon with heavy thunderstorms developing. High 54F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.