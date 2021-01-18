George R. Fulljames, age 97, of Montague, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at home. He was born August 12, 1923 in Racine, Wisconsin to George T. Fulljames and Francis Fulljames. George was raised in Milwaukee and in Michigan. He moved back to Wisconsin for a time during his formative years. He served in the U.S. Army in 1944. After his military service, George returned to Michigan, to the Rothbury area. He also lived in Muskegon before settling in Montague.
He married Esther Sutter on February 28, 1948. She passed away in 2001. On May 20, 2006, he married Audrey Voorhees. George had been employed by MX Trucking, the City of Montague and for twenty years at the Muskegon County Road Commission before his retirement. He was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. George enjoyed camping and traveling. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Montague and the White Lake American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey; his children, Jane (David) Wright of Kalamazoo and Robert (Laurie) Fulljames of Rothbury; grandchildren, Kathleen (Justin) Davinroy, Emily Lott, Benjamin (Melanie) Wright, Jessica (Tim) Hunt, Julie (D.J.) Uithoven and Christian Fulljames (and wife, KaTrena Malenfant-Fulljames); ten great-grandchildren; and his stepchildren, Mabel Baumgardner, Ethel (John) Sluiter and Brenda Roberts and many stepgrandchildren. Besides his wife, Esther, George was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Hoyer.
The visitation will be held on Friday, January 22nd, 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at St. James Lutheran Church in Montague with Pastor John Brooks officiating. Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be observed. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. Please consider Spectrum Hospice, 25 Michigan NE, Suite 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.