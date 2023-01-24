Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will increase to 15 to 30 knots during the day on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Waves will build into the nearshore waters on Thursday especially. Waves will likely reach the 3 to 5 foot range in many areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&