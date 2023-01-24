Gary G. Weston, 85, of Montague, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. He was born March 21, 1937, in Grand Rapids, the son of Roy and MaryAnn Weston.
Gary is survived by: his children, Robin (Jack) Seaver, Jamee (Roger) Atchison, and Kip (Jacque) Weston; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Gary’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Montague High School for Montague Junior Golf.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.