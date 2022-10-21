George Powell Cagney III, age 70, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 13, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois.
George is survived by his best friend and forever partner, Lisa (Burel). They married in 1987 and since then have loved hosting gatherings, raising their family, camping, Lake Michigan therapy sessions, and dances in the kitchen.
George graduated from Western Michigan University in 1976, and later was proud to obtain his CPA license. At the time of his retirement from Alcoa, he was a financial controller. George loved and lived for numbers so it was appropriate he passed on National Spreadsheet Day.
His passions over the years were baseball, fishing, hunting, going to the gun range, and camping. Guitars and music were always present with the Beatles and Stones on heavy rotation. George was proud to be a founding member of the North Branch Diving team. His family hopes for many more future dives in his honor. George was also a member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague, the White Lake Eagles, and Seaway Gun Club.
George is also survived by: his children, Chris (Janelle Smith) Cagney, Ryan Cagney, Mack (Jessica) Scudder, and Katlin (Zachary) Nic; grandchildren, Damian and Danica Thompson, Veronica Cagney, Jude and Beck Scudder, and Baby Boy Nic, who he was not yet able to meet, but he loved already; his siblings, Tom (Laurie) Cagney, Martin (Virginia) Cagney, Michael Cagney, and Ann Hockstra; his mother-in-law, Anne Burel; his faithful companion, Rosco; many nieces and nephews, extended family and lifelong friends and (fun) troublemakers.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Powell Cagney, Jr. and Mary Louise (Downey) Cagney and brother, John Patrick Cagney.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St, Montague, MI 49437. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church as well as a luncheon in the church hall after burial.
Thank you for your support during this difficult time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.