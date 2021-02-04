Miriam Marquardt Gibbs of Montague, Mich., peacefully passed away at her home Jan. 12, 2021, just after her 104th birthday. She was born the first of three children Jan. 7, 1917, in Muskegon, Mich. to Carl and Beulah Marquardt.
Miriam married Elliott Gibbs, the love of her life, Nov. 22, 1939, and they were married for 67 years. After raising their four children, she went to college to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. She taught third grade at Whitehall Elementary school for 10 years. Her love of life, art and self-expression made her a good teacher.
Miriam was an accomplished painter and continued to paint until her death. She identified herself as a painter and never lost the passion for creating another work of art. After retirement Elliott and Miriam traveled and became “snow birds” wintering in warmer climates, from Hawaii to Arizona and Florida. They enjoyed the sense of community and activities they found in each location.
Elliott preceded Miriam in death in 2006, and they are survived by their four children, Michael (Pam) Gibbs of Yuma, Ariz., Courtney (Maureen) Kaye of Honolulu, Hawaii, Margaret (Michael) Gibbs of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Janis Gibbs of Montague, Mich.
Miriam enjoyed traveling to see her nine grandchildren and their children. A lifelong resident of the White Lake area, she had many friends and special nieces and nephews she enjoyed spending time with.
Besides her husband, Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen (William) Chase; and brother, Winston “Dave” Marquardt.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no service is planned at this time. A celebration of Miriam’s life and love of painting will be in the future when we can all safely be together and remember Miriam and a life well lived. She will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague, Mich. beside her husband Elliott, her parents, and her siblings.
