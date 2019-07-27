Gloria Marie Knapp, 67, of Montague, went to her heavenly home on July 26, 2019, at Mercy Health - Mercy Campus in Muskegon. She was born October 21, 1951, in Muskegon, the daughter of Norman and Lillie Belle (Lundquist) Dill.
Gloria was a lifelong resident of Montague. She loved and was loved by her community. Most people thought of her as their second mom. Gloria lived her life for her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for a big crowd, in fact, she couldn’t seem to cook for a small crowd. She was a devout Christian, loved singing and playing the piano, and loved music of all kinds; not only praise but music from the sixties.
Gloria is survived by: her husband, Gary Knapp Sr.; children, Gary (Deann) Knapp Jr., Ryan (Melissa) Knapp, and Erin (Sean) France; grandchildren, Savannah and her mother, Stormie Moore, Kylie and her mother, Rachael Bush, Gary III, Robert, Thomas, Dillinger and Gillis and their mother, Jen Klaus, Cordin, David, and Emery; brother, Steve (Karen) Dill; special friends, Pam Cabala, and Cindy Short; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by: her parents, Norman and Lillie Belle Dill; son, David “Bulldog” Knapp; and sisters, Marsha and Norma.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019, at Shiloh Tabernacle Church, 460 E. Tyler Road, Muskegon MI, 49445, with Pastor Verne Wright officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.