Gregory Paul Douglas, age 68, of Montague, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was born July 3, 1954, and is survived by his mother, Pauline Liskey; sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Kim Gustafson; friend, Pam Shawboose; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Liskey; and grandparents, Elmer and Harriett Douglas.
Greg was proud of his Douglas history, and was a descendant of the Earls of Ormond, Capet Dynasty and the Mayflower.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in the spring. A donation in Greg’s names can be made to the American Heart Association or to an animal shelter of your choice.