Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS, AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. PIERS WILL LIKELY BECOME SWAMPED BY WAVES. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, MUSKEGON AND OTTAWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG CURRENTS CAN PULL SWIMMERS INTO DEEPER WATER AND HIGH WAVES CAN SWEEP PEOPLE OFF PIERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE WORST OF THE SWIMMING CONDITIONS WILL BE AROUND DAYBREAK ON TUESDAY. SOUTH SIDES OF SOUTH PIERS WILL BE THE MOST DANGEROUS PLACES TO SWIM GIVEN A SOUTHERLY FLOW OF WIND AND WAVES. COLDER WATER TEMPERATURES WILL KEEP MANY SWIMMERS OUT OF THE WATER LESSENING THE IMPACT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMAIN OUT OF THE WATER TO AVOID HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS AND DO NOT VENTURE OUT ON PIERS. PLEASE CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL AUTHORITIES ON POTENTIAL BEACH CLOSURES. &&