Today

Mostly cloudy skies. High 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.