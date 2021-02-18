A remarkable woman who led a remarkable life left this earth on Saturday February 13, 2021. Betty Ann Hagedorn, born December 25, 1934, in Perry, Missouri.
Betty was a graduate of Mexico High School in Mexico, Missouri. Betty's determination and independence served her well as she left rural Missouri for Columbus, Indiana, where she lived her adult life.
Betty started her career at Bartholomew County Hospital in 1958 as a Medical Librarian and retired in 2001 as a Senior Analyst. Betty received her Bachelor and Master degrees from Indiana University. After retirement, Betty moved to the home of her niece and nephew, Ruthann and Van Lawrence, where she was actively involved with their family and friends. Betty served multiple years as a volunteer in Montague’s elementary school working with Ms. Stokes and Mrs. Atchison.
Betty leaves behind many grieving her loss, including her sister, Margaret Ruth Stockwell; nieces and nephews, Sherry (Jerry) Abbott, Beth Fucci, Garry (Julie) Hagedorn, Jon (Whitney) Hagedorn, and Van (Lorie) Lawrence; great-nieces and nephews, Anthony Hagedorn, Andrew Hagedorn, Tracy (Sarah) Lawrence, Cassie Hagedorn, Aaron Abbott, Jordan Abbott, Hanna Lawrence, Marie Winter, and Cal Jager. Betty was also grateful for her wonderful health care provider and friend, Linda Mixter.
Betty was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Maude; her brother, Bill; and her beloved niece, Ruthann Lawrence.
In accordance with Betty’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. For those who choose to honor her, please do so with a toast.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Montague Elementary Library with your time or money, as Betty did throughout her life.
