Richard Lee Haggadone, 85, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born August 16, 1935, in Lansing, the son of Glenn and Ruth (nee Brown) Haggadone.
Richard was a proud member of the US Navy, Boy Scout leader for 5 years, and Indian Guides Leader. He was a graduate of Everett High School in 1954, and worked as a butcher and meat department manager for Kroger & Schmidts for 43 years. Following his retirement he worked as a real estate agent with Re/Max. Richard loved family, playing hammered dulcimer, wood working, and traveling; he and his wife, Donna, traveled to 49 states. Richard and Donna also enjoyed driving to the lakeshore to watch the sunset on Lake Michigan.
Richard had a deep love for Jesus and was a volunteer with RVICS – Roving Volunteers in Christ’s Service, and attended Evangelical Covenant Church in Whitehall.
Richard is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Donna (nee Scott) Haggadone; son, David (Sharon) Haggadone; daughters, Debra (Craig) Wilson, Diane (Robert) LeBlanc, and Dori (Joseph) Farnsworth; grandchildren, Dawn (Clay) Plenar, Danielle (Dan) Williams, Cortney Coats, Dustin (Erika Adams) Farnsworth, Kyle (Katie) Wilson, Mikel Haggadone, Scott LeBlanc, and Perry LeBlanc; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by: his parents; and brother, Larry Haggadone.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 900 Warner Street, Whitehall, MI 49461. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. The funeral may be viewed virtually on YouTube via the church account, eccwhitehall. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 22, 2021, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 4444 West Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI 48906.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Evangelical Covenant Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.