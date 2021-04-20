Joan Lillian Hall, 88, of Montague, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born January 16, 1933, in Montague, the daughter of Henry and Ella (Runzel) Friday.
Joan enjoyed gardening and was an animal lover. She worked with Hooker Chemical, and later Howmet, retiring after 40 years of employment. Joan was devout in her faith, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
Joan is survived by: her son, Kirk (Violet Prause) Hall; grandchildren, Lukius Hall, Jacob Hall, Alissa Hall, and Jackson Hall; brother-in-law, Jim Neubauer; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert C. Hall; and siblings, Don Friday, Merle Friday, and Eunice Neubauer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, 711 Alice Street, Whitehall, MI 49461 with Pastor Bill Willenbrock officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 12:00 PM until time of services at the church. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Montague.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.