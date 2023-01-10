Helen C. DeVogelaere died peacefully Dec. 31, 2022 in Glenview, Ill. She was 92 years old. Helen was born Apr. 23, 1930 in Flint, Mich., the eldest daughter of William and Frances Cumings. She attended St. Mary’s College and studied at The Art Institute of Chicago while living at The Three Arts Club of Chicago. Helen married Donald J. DeVogelaere Apr. 19, 1952, and they were married for 55 years until his death in 2007. Helen and Don resided in Hinsdale, Ill, for over 40 years but moved permanently to North Muskegon, Mich. where Helen lived until returning to the Chicago area in 2020. Helen had a lifelong love of art, was a gifted calligrapher and had various professional pursuits in fashion retail and real estate. She was an avid golfer, had a passion for cooking and loved her weekly bridge game with friends. And she will always be remembered for her sharp and witty sense of humor. But her greatest love was her family. She is survived by her two children, Donald J. DeVogelaere, Jr (Alex Conlan) and Laura DeVogelaere (David) Selby; three grandchildren, Andrew (Stephanie) Selby, Elizabeth (Robert) Balogh and Samuel Selby; and two great-grandchildren, James and Scottie Selby. She is also survived by her sister Laurie Jolliffe of North Canton, Ohio. A private memorial and celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a later date.
I lieu of flowers you may make a donation to PAWS Chicago, or a charity of your choice.
