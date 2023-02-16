Henry M. Petersen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the age of 71. He was born in Chicago, Ill. Nov. 28, 1951 to Walter & Harriet (Randall) Petersen and graduated from Bremen High School in 1970. On June 26, 1999, he married the love of his life, Beverly (Seebald) Petersen. Henry worked for Environmental Coatings in Caledonia, Mich. for 29 years and then worked at Aludyne in Montague, Mich. for 15 years.
Henry was a dedicated family man. He was a generous person who would literally "give you the shirt off his back." Henry enjoyed helping others and spending time with his family at cookouts & dinners. He knew how to cook a great meal and was known for both his famous spaghetti and his mashed potatoes. Henry enjoyed listening to Neil Diamond music and was a loyal fan of both the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Henry also enjoyed working in the yard, watching old TV shows and westerns, and going on family vacations. One of Henry's classic phrases is fitting to share at this time because he truly was the "best there is, best there was, best there ever will be." He will be missed by all who knew him.
SURVIVORS
Wife, Beverly Petersen; children, Michael (Sarah) Petersen, John Petersen, April Petersen, Drake Petersen, Sarah Petersen, Brooke Petersen, Kathleen Petersen; grandchildren, John, Taylor, Matthew, Zoe; great-grandchild, Raelynn; siblings, Bob (Julie) Petersen, George (Sally) Petersen; sister-in-law, Leslie Buskard; father-in-law and best friend, Dave Seebald & mother-in-law, Paula Seebald; brother-in-law, Oliver (Heather) Seebald, sister-in-law, Vicky Seebald; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Louise Sfikas, Gordon Petersen, and Marinus Petersen.
SERVICE
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, 2 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home with Dave Seebald officiating.
VISITATION
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: To the family. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.