Herbert “Herb” Gundersen, age 97, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, one week shy of his 98th birthday. He was born Jan. 7, 1925 in Chicago to Ragnvald and Anna Gundersen (Bakke).
He met Josephine Scalzitti while working at Zenith Corporation. Herb and Josie were married Nov. 20, 1948 and moved to Whitehall in 1952. They celebrated 66 years of marriage, before Josie’s death in December 2014.
Herb was a proud World War II veteran, honorably serving his country from 1943 to 1946. He retired from Howmet after a 38-year career as a millwright. Herb took tremendous pride in his Norwegian heritage, and family was the most important thing to him.
His unmatched work ethic resonated in everything he did, including building his family home and being a self-appointed handyman. No repair or project was too large for him to tackle, even in his final days. Herb will be remembered for his sense of humor, storytelling abilities and quick wit.
Herb is survived by: his children, Janet (Tom) Stone of Traverse City, Dr. David (Kate) Gundersen of Whitehall, Louise Bardy of Seattle, and Stephen (Diane) Gundersen of Peshastin, Wash.; grandchildren, Chris (Nikki) Gundersen of Ada, Emily (Matt) Brzezinski of Ada, Anna (Chris) Farr of Traverse City, and Riley (Jen) Gundersen of Bellingham, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Sawyer Brzezinski of Ada, Jack and Sadie Gundersen of Ada, Sofia and Noah Farr of Traverse City.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, MI 49437, with Father Chris Rouech as celebrant. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church and again Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. until the time of services at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Montague.
Memorials may be directed to the Gary Sinise “Soaring Valor” Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org/soaring-valor) or Quilts of Valor Foundation, Muskegon Chapter Shining Stars #85751 (qovf.org).
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.