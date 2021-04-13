Carol Iannuccilli, age 83, of Montague, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at SKLD Whitehall. Born August 4, 1937, in Casscoe, AK, Carol married Nicandro (Nick) in Chicago, IL, and moved to Montague in 1971 where they opened Villa Venafro Restaurant. She and her husband owned and operated the restaurant for 47 years.
Carol is survived by: her son, Nicandro (Jennifer) Iannuccilli; her daughter, Frances Mae Munroe; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Tim) Smith, Nicandro IV Iannuccilli, and Maria Iannuccilli; her great-grandchildren, Riley and Nicandro V; her sister, Frances Schaff; her nephew, Bert (Mel) Schaff; her nieces, Katie (Don) Sevier, and Terry (Charles) Onu; her great-niece and great-nephews; William, Kenneth and Cody, Elizabeth and Sam.
Carol was preceded in death by: her husband Nicandro; her son, Kevin; her parents; and her son-in-law, Bill Munroe.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at SKLD in Whitehall and Hospice of Michigan for the love, care and attention given to Carol.
According to Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held.
