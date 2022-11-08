On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, Irene Smolen, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 88. She was born Irene Gierak, Dec. 13, 1933, in Detroit, Mich., to Catherine and John Gierak.
She graduated from Romulus High School in 1951, as head cheerleader, and went on to work at Ford Motor Company as a secretary for two years. She and Michael Smolen were married in 1953 and they were blessed with seven children. They were married for 46 years until his death in March 1999.
Irene loved being a housewife and mother on their farm in Belleville, Mich., from 1953-1978, helping plant and harvest many vegetables, especially tomatoes. Irene was involved in St. Anthony Catholic Church and continued to practice her Catholic faith with steadfastness and love.
In 1978, Irene and Mike moved with their youngest four children to Whitehall and bought the Edgewood Trailer Park and Store. They managed the store until 1980, and the trailer park until 1986. Irene got to know and love the people of Whitehall with her quick wit, infectious laugh, and welcoming personality.
After selling the business, Mike and Irene retired and lived in Whitehall and were involved in their children and grandchildren’s lives by making homemade spaghetti and Polish food for anyone that came over to visit.
Irene took on the job of lunch lady at Whitehall Ealy Elementary from 1990-2005. She enjoyed seeing the kids every day and becoming “Grandma” to every student she encountered.
She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandma, and friend. She made everyone smile and could light up any room she entered. She never met a person she didn’t try to talk to and always had a story to share.
Irene was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague for 44 years and loved to attend the weekly mass, rosary, and adoration. Her faith in Christ was her rock and foundation. She couldn’t have lived the life she lived without her Catholic faith.
She spent the last eight years of her life living in Rockford, Mich., first at her daughter’s home, and then Storypoint and Bishop Hills Elder Community. She was loved by all the staff and residents and made many fast friends. She will forever be known by her funny stories and easy laugh. She was a pure joy to know and love, and the world is a little less funny without Irene in it.
Irene is survived by: her children, Nancy (Dale) Zilka, Michael (Marcie) Smolen, Dan (Carri) Smolen, John Smolen, Ron (Jan) Smolen, and Julie (Tim) Foley; son-in-law, John Thomas Weaver; grandchildren, Nick Bellinger, Kristen Neighbor, Brian Zilka, Megan Mertens, Blake Smolen, Lauren Kerkstra, Ashley Smolen, Spencer Smolen, Britt Smolen, Bree Litzow, McKenna Foley, Kate Colon-Crespo, Connor Foley, Lizzy Foley, Christian Smolen, Jenna Smolen, and Emmy Smolen; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Joe Nowicki; and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by: her husband, Michael; and daughter, Suzanne Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crisis Pregnancy Center of Muskegon https://engage.suran.com/muskegonpreg2/s/give/new-gift or Faith Hospice of West Michigan https://faithhospicecare.org/donate/
Visitation was held at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 549 Dowling Street, Montague, MI 49437, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held immediately afterward at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 5300 Dowling Street, Montague, MI 49437, next to the church.
