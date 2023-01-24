Mr. Jack D. VanGeison, 69, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born June 17, 1953, in Saginaw, the son of Robert and Effie VanGeison (McLean).
Jack graduated from Montague High School in 1971 and went on to obtain his paramedic certification. He began working at Professional Med Team where he worked until 1988. Jack also served the community with White Lake Fire Authority for 22 years, 13 of those as Assistant Fire Chief.
After leaving Professional Med Team, he worked for the City of Whitehall as Streets and Utilities Supervisor for 29 years before retiring in 2017.
Some simple pleasures that brought Jack great joy were: watching the Red Wings, riding his Harley, golfing, fishing, and bonfires with friends from the campground. He also enjoyed spending time at his hunting cabin in the U.P. Jack spent many childhood summers in St. Igance, where he developed his love of watching the freighters on the Great Lakes.
Jack is survived by: his wife Cheryl; daughter Lynn (Kerry) Heacock; granddaughter Avery; son Troy (Hautumn) VanGeison; grandsons Charles and Theodore; sister Kathy Boer; brother Robert VanGeison Jr.; Donna VanGeison; several nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs, Freckles and Maggie.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Robert VanGeison and Effie VanGeison.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 8673 Old Channel Trail, Montague, MI 49437, with Pastor Raully Donohue officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461, and Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, from 1 p.m. until time of service. There will be a time of sharing memories during the funeral service.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.