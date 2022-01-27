IMG_2494.JPG

Jack Rozdilsky passed away suddenly from a heart attack while traveling, Jan. 6, 2022. He was born June 2, 1945. He was happily married to Lois (Ozouf) Rozdilsky for 53 years, proud parents of Jack L. And Ian D. (wife, Lidia) with grandchildren Sophia, Alexandra and William. The couple retired to the White Lake area where Jack was active in the White Lake United Methodist Church — singing in the choir, gardening and in Bible study. He especially enjoyed working at the Free Store with his special friends. Jack was an Army Veteran (Vietnam). He served as 2nd Vice Commander at the Algot Johnson American Legion Post 69. He also enjoyed helping catalog tools at the Montague Museum. Jack will be remembered for his gentle demeanor, his sense of humor and willingness to help in all situations. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the White Lake Methodist Church.

