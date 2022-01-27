Jack Rozdilsky passed away suddenly from a heart attack while traveling, Jan. 6, 2022. He was born June 2, 1945. He was happily married to Lois (Ozouf) Rozdilsky for 53 years, proud parents of Jack L. And Ian D. (wife, Lidia) with grandchildren Sophia, Alexandra and William. The couple retired to the White Lake area where Jack was active in the White Lake United Methodist Church — singing in the choir, gardening and in Bible study. He especially enjoyed working at the Free Store with his special friends. Jack was an Army Veteran (Vietnam). He served as 2nd Vice Commander at the Algot Johnson American Legion Post 69. He also enjoyed helping catalog tools at the Montague Museum. Jack will be remembered for his gentle demeanor, his sense of humor and willingness to help in all situations. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the White Lake Methodist Church.
Trending
Articles
- Dog n’ Suds owner hopes to pass on rich history of beloved restaurant
- Sisters represent newest hair salon in White Lake
- Whitehall native named L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth honoree
- Nautical Neighbor - Stephanie Ware
- Whitehall wrestling dominates at GMAA meet
- Montague Council corrects city staff payroll mistakes
- Whitehall boys basketball falls just short at Shelby
- Montague girls basketball stonewalled by Western Michigan Christian
- Montague girls wrestling shines again at West Ottawa meet
- Reeths-Puffer girls basketball earns key league win over Holland
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Whitehall, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 48%
- Feels Like: 15°
- Heat Index: 22°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 15°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 08:05:26 AM
- Sunset: 05:51:48 PM
- Dew Point: 6°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 23F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 2 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 0 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 2 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 2 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.