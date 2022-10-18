Today

Rain and wind. Snow may mix in. High 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.