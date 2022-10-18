Jacqueline Kristy Nelson (nee Larson), 88, of Muskegon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. She was born July 2, 1934, the daughter of Phillip and Ellen Larson (nee Butler).
Jacqueline married Roger Nelson Nov. 2, 1963, and they spent 46 years together.
Jacqueline enjoyed gardening, reading, china painting, and had an avid and keen interest in the political landscape of world affairs.
She graduated from Muskegon Heights High School in 1952. She enjoyed her career working in the medical field, primarily responsible for filing insurance claims for a number of doctors’ offices. Her favorite employer was her last, working at the office of Dr. Hernan Guiang, MD.
Jacqueline is survived by her children, Marianne Custer (Stephen), Jamey Nelson, and Brian Nelson (Jessalyn). Jacqueline adored her grandchildren Eric Nelson, Emma Nelson, Eliana Nelson, and Flynn Nelson. In addition, Jacqueline is survived by her sisters, Janet Robinson and Maryellen Sottovia; and many nephews and nieces.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by: her husband, Roger; parents, Phillip and Ellen Larson; sisters, Marilyn Hayes and Ruthann Inoue; and brothers, Edward “Buzz” Larson and Robert Larson.
Jacqueline was a woman of deep faith in Jesus Christ. She taught and demonstrated to her children and grandchildren to place their lives in Christ’s hands and rely on His strength. In addition, Jacqueline taught Sunday school.
The family thanks the staff from Harbor Hospice for their heartfelt care of their mother and her family, as well as the caring team from Heart and Hands in Home Care.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Oakhurst Cemetery, 1316 E. Colby Street, Whitehall, Michigan. At her request, no visitation will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskegon Rescue Mission, 2735 E. Apple Ave., Suite D, Muskegon, MI 49441 or to donate online, https://muskegonmission.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.