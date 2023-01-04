Jake Scudder, 47, of Montague, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. He was born July 12, 1975, in Shelby, the son of Phillip (Bud) and Connie Scudder.
Jake attended Montague and Whitehall High Schools. At a very young age, he started driving cars, dirt bikes, and heavy equipment that developed into a love of motors. He is known as a "legend" in driving heavy equipment and semi-trucks. Operating heavy equipment was not only a job for Jake, but an art form. One of his jobs that he enjoyed was building snow cross tracks for the Michigan snow cross series (MSXRA). Basically, anything that was fast or had a motor, Jake loved and knew how to maneuver.
He will be remembered by many, young and old, for teaching them how to ride dirt bikes. He loved music blasting from his car & garage, working on cars/motors, alpine skiing, super cross, music festivals, driving fast, and enjoying life!
Jake is survived by: mother, Connie Scudder; children, Case Scudder (21), Karter Scudder (12), and AbbyLynn Scudder (9); siblings, Jodi (Keith) Hartlaub, Phil Scudder, Vic (Karrie) Scudder, Jesse (Marcia) Scudder, and Jamie (Chuck) Priese. Jake respected each of his children's mothers, Shelly Willard and Bobbi Scudder. He continued to have a special relationship with his stepdaughter, Janelle Wilkinson. Maggie Foster (significant other) was a bright light in Jake's life and brought him much love and happiness.
Jake was a good friend to many. Everywhere he went, he greeted others with a hug and smile.
Jake was preceded in death by: father, Phillip (Bud) Scudder; brother, Tom Kamrowski; and grandmothers, Jean Meinert & Eunice Scudder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses & funds for his younger children.
Memorial services for Jake will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the White Lake VFW Post #3256, 9370 Walsh Rd, Montague, MI 49437, with Pastor Adrien Thorne presiding. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services at the post.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is charge of arrangements.