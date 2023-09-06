James “Jim” Gillan, passed away peacefully May 9, 2023. He was born April 16, 1960, to Dr. B. Wayne and Gloria (Yukel) Gillan.
Jim is survived by: his siblings, Pam Gillan, Dr. Todd (Joanne) Gillan, Paul (Karen) Gillan, Roger Gillan, and John Gillan; and several nieces, and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by: his parents, Dr. B. Wayne and Gloria (Yukel) Gillan; and niece, Jessica Diamond.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St, Montague, MI 49437. The family will receive friends Friday, one hour prior to the celebration, and a luncheon will follow immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St, Montague, MI 49437.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.