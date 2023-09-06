Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Muskegon and Ottawa counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. &&