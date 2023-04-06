James Lester Cousino, 87, formerly of Montague, claimed his eternal reward Feb. 9, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jim’s cause of death was heart failure following two heart attacks.
Jim was born at the family home at 209 Garfield Ave., Bay City, MI Oct. 30, 1935, son of John and Irene (Stender) Cousino. John worked as a time checker at Industrial Brown Hoist, but pay was low, so Jim, his two brothers, Bob and Jack and sister Jeanne were responsible for growing vegetables and gladiolas on a two-acre plot. Jim remembered collecting tomato worms by hand and putting them in a jar. They would then pull a wagon, door to door, to sell produce to supplement the family’s income. The kids also sold popcorn from the front porch. Jim’s first job was at a bicycle repair shop when he was 14. Later in the 1940s and 1950s, Irene ran a very popular restaurant with the high school kids in the area, called The Lumberjack’s Shack. The Cousino kids took turns flipping hamburgers and making malts. Irene made wonderful pies. At this time, the family was living in a silver streamline trailer that was parked in back of the restaurant.
Somewhere in there, Jim met his wife-to-be, Mary Catherine Ross. A good friend of Jim’s was dating Mary’s sister. The guys found out that Mary was at the movies. They had her paged to the front of the theatre. When Mary found out there was no emergency, she was furious! Soon, Jim was hitchhiking from Bay City to Saginaw to see Mary. They tied the knot July 4, 1959 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Saginaw. Soon after, they were expecting their first child, Thad, so Jim needed to find a way to make a living. As he finished college at Michigan State College, Mary supported them as a nurse at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing.
Jim received a BS in Chemistry at MSC. After graduation, Jim was hired at a new company, Lakeway Chemical Co., in Muskegon, Michigan. Jim worked long hours, nights or weekends as needed, to start up various chemical products. Jim developed a new process to make a dye intermediate to make yellow pigment for paint and dyes. For that he received a patent.
Jim and Mary had two more children together, Marty and Marcy. Mary became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker while Jim spent countless hours working. Soon they decided their starter home in Muskegon was too small. (Mary and Jim’s bedroom was a converted glassed-in porch. Once when Mary bent to make the bed, her hind end broke one of the windows!) Jim decided to build a new home in Montague. They got a small loan to pay a contractor to put up the shell of the house, but Jim would do the rest! With the help of many friends and family, the wiring, insulating, plumbing, cementing the basement floor and driveway, the drywalling, sanding, painting and putting up molding, wallpaper and hardwood floors were slowly installed over many years while the Cousino children grew up.
Jim and Mary and son Thad joined The Old Speckled Hen Car Club to enjoy the company of other MG enthusiasts. Many happy occasions including fall color tours, Darts at Arts, road rallies, Mad Dogs and Englishmen gatherings at the Gilmore Car museum and much more, gave much joy to the Cousinos. Jim and Thad were known as “The Casino Brothers”.
When The Blueberry Ridge Subdivision, where they lived, had groundwater contamination from nearby Hooker Chemical, Jim and his neighbors joined together and negotiated with the corporate giant as a committee, with no lawyer’s help, to have clean water piped to their neighborhood.
Jim and Thad became active in township government and Jim served on the Zoning Board. Jim, Thad and Mary enjoyed nature walks given locally and weekly concerts at the Montague Band Shell.
After 53 years of marriage, Jim’s beloved wife Mary died Nov. 9, 2012. In 2016, both sons Thad and Marty also passed away. Jim was fortunate to find a companion to share his last years, Linda Harnish, whom he married Aug. 18, 2018 at St. Anne’s Church in Grand Rapids. Jim and Linda enjoyed a trip to Hawaii and drove to Pennsylvania to visit Linda’s many cousins. The couple bought a condo in Scottsdale where they spent a few pleasant winters away from Michigan’s snow.
Left to mourn Jim’s loss are his wife, Linda, daughter, Marcy, son-in-law, Rich, grandson, Wilson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss his good natured sense of fun, his warmth, and his smile.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, MI 49437, with Fr. Norm Droski presiding. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461, and Friday, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Montague, following the service.
