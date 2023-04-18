James “Jim” O. Beebe, age 82, passed away April 14, 2023, in Muskegon, Michigan. Jim was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, to his parents Oliver and Mary (Milner) Beebe. In 1955 the family moved from Walkerville, Michigan to Muskegon. After graduating from Reeths-Puffer High School in 1960, Jim joined the Air Force, serving for 12 years, and then settled in the Denver, Colorado area. In Denver he worked for the Mile High Camera Shop for 20 years and upon returning to Michigan in 1998 and settling in Montague, he spent 10 years working at The Camera Shop. This second career allowed him to enjoy and follow his love of photography.
Jim is survived by his children David (Brenda) Beebe of Northglenn, Colorado and Tammy (Scott) Ormiston of Elk City, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three siblings: Wayne (Sue) Beebe, Audrey Carew and Penny (Paul) Carlson; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife of 24 years, Elizabeth (Shubert) Beebe, plus his stepchildren Cheryl (Christopher) Smith, Teri (David) VanHall and Stephen Shubert; eight step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Mary; and his son Shawn Beebe. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Montague Fire Department, 5085 Wilcox Street, Montague, MI 49437.