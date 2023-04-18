Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&