James Thomas Stempel, 76, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was born July 13, 1946, the son of the late Norton and Helen (Hill) Stempel.
James and Sue Bugajski spent many loving years together, 20 of those years were spent married.
James retired from Howmet Aerospace where he worked for 40 years.
James enjoyed listening to oldies music, singing karaoke, playing piano, solving Sudoku puzzles, and scratching off lottery tickets. He had a love for animals and enjoyed collecting owl figurines.
James is survived by: his wife, Sue; children, Thomas (Leigh Ann) Stempel, Aaron (Jackie) Stempel, and Sarah (David) Hill; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Bugajski; brother-in-law, Mike Bugajski; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Tom Halgren.
In accordance with James’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Humane, www.michiganhumane.org or Feeding America West Michigan, www.feedwm.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.