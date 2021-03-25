Arlene B. Jasick, age 86, of Whitehall, passed away March 22, 2021. She was born Feb. 12, 1935 in Chicago, the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Mischke) Alfrejd. Arlene moved to Rothbury in 1941.
She married Arthur H. Jasick on Oct. 4, 1952 and moved to Whitehall at that time. Arlene was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague and their St. Judes Church Circle. She was also a member of the PALS Quilting Club. Arlene drove school bus for Whitehall Public Schools for twenty years. She was active in 4H and worked at Wildflower Antiques in her later years.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Cathy) Jasick, Guy (Rhonda) Jasick, Michael Jasick and Sharon Fisk; grandchildren, Anthony (Melissa) Jasick, Adam Jasick, Shonda Tracy, Eric (Nicole) Tracy, Evan Jasick, and Dana Jasick (and her husband, Ed Parcell); seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marilyn Engemann and Lucy Carlson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Art, her son, Artie, grandson, Kenneth Fisk, brother, James Alfrejd, and sister, Audrey Woller.
A private memorial service will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Montague. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Arlene's memory to Future Champions Foundation. This is her grandson Adam's foundation that is building a primary school in Togo, Africa. The address is 4421 Creekside Drive, Whitehall, MI 49461. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home www.harrisfhome.com.