Jean Ann Grow (Munn), 90, of Montague, passed away blanketed in the love and care of her children, in her bed, on Jan. 29, 2022.
Jean was born the fifth of six children in Southwest Michigan. She grew up and graduated there, the head of her high school class, loved performing arts and was even captain of the girls basketball team.
She married, ultimately living her adult life in the Montague area and working 30 years for Teledyne in Muskegon in data processing. Diligently true to her faith, she remained an active Baptist church member, playing organ and piano in every weekly service for many years. With an especially generous heart, she offered kindness, time and talents for Christ there, for over 45 years.
Jean had a limitless love and devotion to family, every day of her life. She was fortunate to cherish some life long, family-like friendships with a precious few she considered family as well.
Caring, “simply always doing the right thing”, word search puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and arranging countless flowers, made up her hobbies in retirement. She was a great cook. She will truly be missed.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lewis Grow Sr., of Montague, her parents, four siblings and her dear, former in-laws. She is survived by her children, Tonya (Bill) Suits Kludt, Deborah Suits Dixon, Raymond Louis (Julie) Grow, Jr. and Kimberly Sue Grow Afton; her sister Ruth Roberts; grandsons, Philip (Lisa) Osborn, Kyle (Laura) Grow, Kirt Grow and Wade Dixon; granddaughters, Christine (Rich) Grant, Rachel (Mike) Zylstra, Elizabeth (David) McClure, Jennifer (Mike) Ketz, Vanessa (Kirk) Baldwin and Megan (Mason) VanValin; 17 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Thelma (Carl) Grow; and much loved nieces and nephews.
There is to be no visitation or service at this time. Private graveside services will be held in the spring. Memorials to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave. SE, Ada, MI 49301 are appreciated. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.