Jean C. Tanner

Jean C. (Silvis) Tanner, age 92, of Hart, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born April 24, 1927 in Shelby to Louis and Clara (Nussdorfer) Schmiedeknecht.
Jean was raised at Stony Lake. She married Earl A. Silvis on June 4, 1949 and lived in Montague from 1945 to 2001. Earl passed away on August 2, 1996. Jean married James Tanner in 2001.
She was a rural mail carrier for 22 years in Montague, retiring in 1988. Jean was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Montague and the White Lake VFW Post #3256 Auxiliary. She moved to Hart in 2006. Jean enjoyed gardening and golf.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Jim (Lolita) Silvis, Susan VanSlyke and Linda (Kevin) Molenkamp; five stepchildren, Earl (Rusty) Silvis and Claudette, Cherl England, Wayne (Andree) Tanner, Paul Tanner and Mark (Linda) Tanner; her grandchildren, Jennifer L’Heureux, Nicole Hosler, Carly Molenkamp and Joe Molenkamp; and great-grandchildren, Anika Hosler, Brayden Hosler and Cameron Hosler; Tanner grandchildren, Nicole, Annalisa, Leanne, Courtney, Elizabeth and Jacqueline; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Besides her first husband, Earl, Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Dennis Silvis; granddaughter, Cindy Silvis; and grandson, Christopher Silvis.
The funeral service for Jean was held Monday, September 9th, 11 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor John Brooks officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. Memorial donations may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437 or Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Avenue, Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.