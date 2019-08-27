Jean Elaine Streeting, 67, of Fruitland Township, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Jean was born April 28, 1952, the daughter of Donald and Edythe Peterson.
Jean married David Streeting on January 21, 1977. Together they were blessed with 3 children and 42 years of marriage. Jean enjoyed reading, her flower gardens, going to the beach, knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. The most important thing in her life was always her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a patient, supportive, loving woman who was extremely devoted to her family. She will be deeply missed.
Jean is survived by: her husband, David; children, Tanya Painter, Trisha (Andy) Genei, Ty (Sheri) Streeting; grandchildren, Kayla, Harley, Jessica, Hailey, Quintin and Evalee; brothers, Dave (Becky), Jim (Laurie), John (Wendy), Ron and Donny (Kristen); sisters, Darlene (Arne) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Interment will be in Fruitland Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.