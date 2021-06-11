Jennie Clayton Lance (Palmer) has gone to be with our Lord. She passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 from complications of Dementia. Born Sept. 23, 1945 in Troy, Mich., she is the daughter of Joseph and Kay Clayton. She lived in the Royal Oak area until her second marriage to Pete Palmer. Jennie then moved to Whitehall where she enjoyed working on the farm and running her own flower business for 12 years. She will always be remembered as a fun and loving Grandma. She is survived by her brother Walter Clayton, son Chris Lance and daughter Gina Lance and 11 grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday June 26, at 11 a.m., at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 Mears Ave., Whitehall, MI 49461. A luncheon will follow after the ceremony.
