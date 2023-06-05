Joan Cornelia (Schalk) Scraver, age 94, passed away May 20, 2023 after a short but aggressive battle with cancer.
She was born June 26, 1928 in Muskegon at Hackley Hospital to Harry and Retha (Davis) Schalk. Joan lived in Lakeside, attended Bunker Elementary School and graduated from Muskegon High School in June 1946. She worked at Brunswick as a mail and file clerk until she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Reginald Scraver, June 18, 1949. Together they lived in East Lansing at MSU, Grand Rapids, Lansing and, in retirement, Duck Lake in Whitehall beginning in 1987.
Joan pursued many interests while raising four children, including getting her driver's license in 1971, buying and restoring antiques, toll painting, sewing, playing cards and spent many summers being the neighborhood mom. In her 50s, Joan trained to run in many 5k and 10k races and the 25k River Bank Run, obtaining many medals. She also enjoyed many outdoor activities with family, including bicycling, camping, gardening, cross-country skiing and pontoon rides on Duck Lake.
She loved spending time visiting with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sometimes playing Cribbage, Rummikub, Hearts and Sequence. She was affectionately called "Lipstick Grandma" or "Happy Grandma".
Joan always took great pride in her appearance and property, making her house a home. She raked countless leaves, tended to her lily garden, and shoveled snow from the walkways.
Joan always made you feel welcomed with a smile and something to eat. She loved to celebrate holidays with family and made it a point to remember birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, graduations and other special events with a handpicked card.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert, in 2011; her parents Harry and Retha Schalk; mother and father in-laws, William and Mary Scraver; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Robert Peterson; and sister, Murial Rillema.
She is survived by her children: Robert Scraver (Holland); Nancy VanStrien (Grand Rapids); Lynne (Tim) McGarry (Muskegon); and Jill (Galen Hopper) Scraver (St. Johns); seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jack Rillema; several nieces and nephews; and many life-long family friends.
Celebration of life will be held June 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Clock Chapel-Muskegon, 1469 Peck St., Muskegon. Memorials made in her memory to Harbor Hospice, LOVE INC or Muskegon Rescue Mission.