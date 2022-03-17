John C. Huizenga, 79, of the White Lake Area was peacefully received into God’s arms Saturday, March 12, 2022, surrounded by family. John was born at home on Jan. 4, 1943, in Allendale, the son of Cornelius J. Huizenga and Josephine Aerts.
John was a graduate of Muskegon High School, class of 1961. After high school, he attended Western Michigan University where he was an All-American Catcher on the baseball field. In 1965, John was drafted by the Detroit Tigers before deciding to pursue his career in education. His career took off at Whitehall District Schools where he touched many lives as a teacher, coach, and athletic director for 36+ years. Whitehall’s baseball field was named in his honor. He was a member of the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame, the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame, and the Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame. In John’s spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sporting events in person and on television, hunting, fishing, and never missed a challenge to beat someone at cards.
John’s legacy continues with his family. John is survived by: his biggest fan and wife of 56 years, Verona “Roni” (Savoie) Huizenga; his sister, Delores Thisse; three children, Kristin (Dana) McGrew, Karey (Gus) Parling, and Kurt Huizenga; grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Sobers, Kyle McGrew, Spencer Andree, Murray Andree, Olivia Parling, Casey Huizenga, Alyssa Huizenga and Terrell Harris; and great-grandson, Michael Sobers.
John was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Kathleen Copeyon Newton and Lorraine Deppen; and brothers-in-law, Tom Copeyon, Howell Newton, Jack Deppen, and Carl Thisse.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, MI 49461, with Jim Harris officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until the time of services at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the White Lake Eagles, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall, MI 49461.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huizenga Family Baseball Scholarship Fund; checks payable to: Huizenga Family Baseball Scholarship Fund c/o Whitehall Schools 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall, MI 49461.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.