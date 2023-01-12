Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Whitehall to Manistee, and St Joseph to South Haven MI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&