John (Jack) Manford Attebery, 84, died peacefully Jan. 8, 2023 in Glenview, Ill. He was born in Oak Park, Ill. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthus (Willard) and Juanita Attebery, his older sister, Patricia, and his brother, Richard.
Jack graduated college from the University of Illinois, where he participated in the ROTC program and was a member of the SAE fraternity. After college, he proudly served two years in the Army, then traveled throughout Europe and Mexico before moving back to Illinois. Jack went on to earn an MBA at the University of Chicago while working as a marketing executive. He volunteered for the Lawrence Hall School for Boys, where he met the love of his life, Leslie Wegner. The two were married June 17, 1972, and spent their early married years in Chicago before raising their three children in Lake Bluff, Ill. Jack pursued his interests in real estate and built a portfolio of rental properties located primarily in Marco Island, Fla. Jack was most proud of being Dad, Uncle Jack, and Grandpa. He also enjoyed renovating homes, painting, and playing tennis.
Jack was a friend to all. He may be best known for his huge heart, hilarious antics and legendary stories. He had an uncanny ability to befriend strangers, and he adopted multiple dogs, which he loved to indulge by sneaking food to them under the table. He loved to laugh, and he spread laughter to others with his self-deprecating humor.
Jack is survived by his wife, Leslie; children, Elyce (Dave) Ventura, Clay (Katie) Attebery, and Graham (Darcy) Attebery; grandchildren, Jackson and Ellie Ventura, Lila and Adele Attebery, and Grady and Avery Attebery; and many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the upcoming months for extended family members. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either a local Humane Society or the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org).