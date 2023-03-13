John Jagniecki, age 60, met his Lord and Savior Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Apr. 10, 1962, to Gabriel and Mary (Mladucky) Jagniecki in Muskegon, Mich. and has remained a lifelong resident. John was easily pleased and was happy just tinkering with his trucks “destroying” all things. He truly enjoyed life and those who cherished it with him. John will genuinely be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his three brothers, Frank Jagniecki, Andrew (Linda) Jagniecki and Arthur Jagniecki; three sisters, Connie (Paul) Thomas, Bernadette (Dennis) Kroll and Mary “Dolly” Jagniecki; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel (Mary) Jagniecki; brother, Tony Jagniecki; and nephew, Arthur James Jagniecki. A private memorial service will be held. John will be laid to rest at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his honor can be directed to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442. Share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.

