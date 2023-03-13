Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.