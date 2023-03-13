John Jagniecki, age 60, met his Lord and Savior Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Apr. 10, 1962, to Gabriel and Mary (Mladucky) Jagniecki in Muskegon, Mich. and has remained a lifelong resident. John was easily pleased and was happy just tinkering with his trucks “destroying” all things. He truly enjoyed life and those who cherished it with him. John will genuinely be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his three brothers, Frank Jagniecki, Andrew (Linda) Jagniecki and Arthur Jagniecki; three sisters, Connie (Paul) Thomas, Bernadette (Dennis) Kroll and Mary “Dolly” Jagniecki; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel (Mary) Jagniecki; brother, Tony Jagniecki; and nephew, Arthur James Jagniecki. A private memorial service will be held. John will be laid to rest at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his honor can be directed to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442. Share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
John Jagniecki
Tags
Andy Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending
Articles
- Shane Cook makes Whitehall history, completes unbeaten championship season
- Montague's Pendell, Winkleblack earn all-state in girls state tournament
- DNR recreation passport price increases by $1
- Reeths-Puffer boys basketball pushes Muskegon to the limit in district final defeat
- Lakeside Solar files suit against White River Township regarding solar project delay
- Reeths-Puffer's Malotke, Cook earn all-state honors at Ford Field
- Whitehall girls basketball run ends with regional loss to Freeland
- Jaxson Whitaker goes off, leads Reeths-Puffer boys to win over Kenowa Hills
- After 35 years, Wes Weesies steps down as Montague Township clerk
- Whitehall boys basketball drops overtime classic to Fruitport in district semis
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Whitehall, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 19°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 19°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 08:01:22 AM
- Sunset: 07:49:18 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 3 mi
Today
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. Waves buiding to 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 11 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Latest e-Edition
White Lake Beacon
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.