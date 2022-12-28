John Martin Turpin, 45, of Montague, Mich., went to be home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ late Wednesday evening, Dec. 21, 2022. He passed away peacefully with loved ones. He was born June 9, 1977, in Shelby, the son of Dennis Turpin and Cynthia McDonald.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. John loved to play softball, golf, fish, play pool, and hang out at his mom’s house listening to music and being surrounded by his loved ones. John also loved going camping with his family and friends.
John had a smile that was contagious and could bring a sense of love to anyone. John played football and baseball for Montague High School, where he graduated as well. John enjoyed attending the local school football games to watch his siblings and nephews play. John deeply loved and adored spending time with his children and grandson.
John is survived by: his mother, Cynthia (Stanly Anastasiades) McDonald; father, Dennis (Valarie) Turpin; siblings, Jeremy (Katy) Turpin, Heather (Zachary) McDonald, Adam Flood, Gabriel (Lesly) Flood, Karysa (Steven) Flood, Savanna Anastasiades, and Jory (Keegan) Thompson-Gay; children, Hannah Stovall, Mia (Kristopher) Counterman, and Brandon Turpin; grandson, Emmitt Counterman; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and a great-niece.
John was preceded in death by: grandparents, John and Frances McDonald and David and Angela Turpin; uncles, William Turpin and David Turpin II; aunt, Kathie Turpin; cousins, Robert Brown, Kelsey McDonald, Doug Stark, Kenneth Griffin, Mark Griffin, Jeff Griffin, Bobby Pratt and Cesar Turpin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St, Montague, MI 49437, with Fr. Norm Droski presiding. Visitation took place one hour prior to the service. The luncheon was at 12:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 3256, at 9370 Walsh Rd, Montague, MI 49437.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.