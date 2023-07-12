John Thomas Welch, 78, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023. He was born Dec. 24, 1944, the son of Frank and Louise (Brooks) Welch.
John proudly served our country in the United States Army Reserve.
John is survived by: his wife, Marcela (Evelyn) Welch; children, William (Janet) Welch, Richard Welch, and Andrew Welch; grandchildren, Chloe, Myles, Axell, Cadence, and Mayden (Peewee); brother, Don (Maria) Welch; and sister, Betty Welch.
John was preceded in death by: his first wife, Janet (Wilson) Welch; parents; and brother, William Welch.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, Michigan 49461, with visitation being held one hour prior to service. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, Michigan 49461.
