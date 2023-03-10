Jon Richard Blyth, 84, of Whitehall, Mich. passed away peacefully and suddenly at home Tuesday, March 7, 2023, with his beloved wife Jane by his side. Jon was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Muskegon, the son of Jon S. and Helen (Anda) Blyth.
Jon grew up in Mt. Lebanon, Penn., and Upper Arlington, Ohio with childhood summers spent sailing and golfing in Whitehall. As a teen, he worked as a dishwasher at Michillinda Beach Lodge, a job he remembered fondly. After graduation from Upper Arlington High School in 1956, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University. He then earned an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Jon met the love of his life, Jane Springsteen, in high school and they dated throughout college. They wed Nov. 29, 1975, uniting their seven combined children.
Jon spent the first chapter of his professional life as an economist and engineer, but after church mission trips to Haiti, he felt a call to serve others. In 1976, he accepted a program officer position at the C.S. Mott Foundation in Flint, the start of a 25-year career in grant making to poverty, education, environmental and civil society efforts. He retired in 2000 as program director of Mott’s Eastern European operations in Prague, Czech Republic.
Central to Jon was his faith and love of family. His spiritual journey grew throughout his life, and most recently he and Jane have been members of Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
Jon loved his family. He enjoyed sharing his wisdom with his children and grandchildren through encouraging letters and emails. Looking back, this correspondence provides a blueprint for how to live a life of love with respect for others.
Jon enjoyed traveling and kept a detailed log of his travel adventures dating back to 1948. The arts, museums, classical music, and opera were important to Jon. He and Jane particularly enjoyed the summer White Lake Chamber Music Festival.
Jon was a devoted Detroit Tigers fan. He spent nights falling asleep to Ernie Harwell on the radio, and while living in Whitehall, he rarely missed the television broadcast from his back porch.
Jon’s lifelong love affair with golf began with his dad on the fairways of the White Lake Golf Club. He co-captained his high school team with Jack Nicklaus, winning a state championship. Jon shared his love of golf with his son and grandsons. He enjoyed playing in the annual Member-Guest tournament with son Matt and was a regular in the “Old Guys” game most mornings throughout the golf season.
Jon was passionate about West Michigan and giving back. He volunteered and was a patron of many organizations including the Muskegon Museum of Art, Muskegon Community Foundation, White Lake Community Fund, Arts Council of White Lake, White Lake Chamber Music Society among others. In 2019, he co-chaired the Friends of the Playhouse capital campaign, helping bring back to glory the historic theater. Jon was the 2017 recipient of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce El Award, and the 2019 Grand Marshal of the Fourth of July parade.
Jon was a member of White Golf Club, White Lake Yacht Club, and White Lake Eagles.
Jon is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane; his loving children, Becky DiGiacomo (Jim), Laura Poplawski (Jay), Matt Blyth (Jen), David Todd (Carol), Jennifer Griffin (Peter) and Patrick Todd; grandchildren Will and John Poplawski, Abby and Alex Blyth, John Todd (Heng), Jack, Hadley, Tucker and Katherine Griffin, Isabella and Gabriella Todd, and Samantha Harrison; brother-in-law Bruce Springsteen, and a niece and nephew.
Jon was predeceased by his parents, sister-in-law Karen Springsteen, son Michael Todd, and many beloved pets, most recently golden retrievers Lucy and Betsy.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461, with a luncheon to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Community Foundation for Muskegon County, In memory of Jon Blyth, 425 Western Ave Suite 200, Muskegon, MI 49440 or online at muskegonfoundation.org Contributions will be divided among Jon’s favorite charities.
In parting, Jon’s recent written words to a grandchild heading off to college: “It is so important to be kind to others. To care about those less fortunate. I guess this is what spiritual meaning is all about. At least for those who try as best we can to follow Jesus’ life. Caring about others. It is a matter of faith and integrity in not putting everything in yourself.”
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.