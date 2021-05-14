Dennis Keith Jones, 69, of Montague, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, after a long struggle with cancer. He was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Monroe, Mich., the son of Herbert and Carolyn (Dehn) Jones.
In 1970, Dennis attended Michigan Technological University, majoring in mechanical engineering. He was employed for many years with Mitsui Seiki, retiring as vice president of international sales. Dennis enjoyed golfing, swimming, and spending time with family and friends.
On Dec. 30, 1971, Dennis married Joyce (Kropf) Jones, and she survives him. He is also survived by his sons, Matthew Jones of Ohio and Bradley Jones of Colorado; mother, Carolyn Jones; sister, Lynn (Norton) Cohen; and brothers, Fr. Herb Jones and Chris (Gleice) Jones.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Jones; and brothers, Mick Jones and Tim Jones.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The family will receive friends Monday, from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Poppen Hospice Residence, 2065 E. Mt. Garfield Rd., Muskegon, MI 49444.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.