Judith (Judy) Ann (Mosacchio) Stojak, 75, of Montague, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born in Chicago, on May 19, 1947, the daughter of Fred and Ida Mosacchio.
Judith married Theodore Stojak on May 21, 1965.
Judy was a Certified Financial Planner (Raymond James™) for over 27 years. Prior to that, she was an instructor, regional and branch manager, as well as a preparer (H&R Block™) for over 10 years. Judy was a board member for Read Muskegon, Muskegon Museum of Art, and Community Foundation for Muskegon. Previously she was a board member of Arts Counsel of White Lake and Pound Buddies. She is a current Sponsor for the Playhouse at White Lake and Women who Care (White Lake & Muskegon).
Judy was an avid volunteer for many organizations, starting early on as the Librarian at Saint James Catholic School. If Judy wasn’t spending time with her family or helping others, she would often be found in her gardens. She loved baking bread and other treats, cooking family favorites, and trying new cuisine. In a family of fishing enthusiasts, she held the boat record for the largest salmon. Judy will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and acquaintances.
Judith is survived by: her husband, Theodore Stojak; children, Deborah Stojak, Sarah McCarthy (Brent), Adam Stojak (Katharina), and Emily James (Kevin); grandchildren, Alison, Owen, Maggie McCarthy, Clay, Hadley, and Jackson James; and sister, Barbara Mosacchio (Dennis Bird, Shannon Campbell).
Services were held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Saint James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St, Montague, MI 49437.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muskegon Museum of Art: https://muskegonartmuseum.org/give/
