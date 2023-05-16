June Rice Clase, a beloved wife and mother, passed away Oct. 18, 2022 at the age of 67. Born April 6, 1954 in Montague, Michigan, June was the daughter of Emma and Lewis Rice. She graduated from Montague High School in 1972.
June began her career at WBLZ Radio in the 1980s, where she was a newscaster, radio DJ, and salesperson. She quickly became known in the area for her work and dedication to the industry. Later, she worked at the Department of Corrections for seven years before joining the Muskegon Chronicle in inside sales, where she worked for many years and made a significant impact on the newspaper's sales and marketing efforts.
June married her soulmate, Mike Clase, May 7, 1994. They shared a beautiful life together until her passing. June had a beloved daughter, Stacey Baade, born in September 1983. June was a devoted mother, and Stacey was always her top priority.
June loved reading, birdwatching, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she took up weaving, which quickly became her favorite hobby. She had a deep appreciation for nature and loved the mountains and the desert of New Mexico where she resided. June also had a special place in her heart for cats and was known for her kindness towards animals.
June was immensely proud of beating cancer the first time, and her strength and resilience were an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. June is survived by her husband Mike Clase, her daughter Stacey Baade and brothers and sisters: Dee Jochen, Pat Rice, Loie Matthews, Marilou Lynn, and Dan Rice. Her memory will live on in their hearts forever.