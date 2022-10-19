Kenneth “Lee” Strahl went home to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Shelby, the son of Kenneth and Dorothy Strahl.
Kenneth married Katherine Babcock Jan. 27, 1979, and they spent nearly 43 loving years together.
He was a 1964 graduate of Montague High School and employed at Howmet for nearly 42 years.
Lee was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a devoted Christian and member of St. James Lutheran Church. He loved camping, professional bull riding, Wildcat football, and going to Walt Disney World, which his family traveled to 17 times.
Lee is survived by: his wife, Kathi; children, Sarah (Jared) Justian, Carrie (Dennis Buchner) Strahl, Shelley (Ken) Sears, and Stacey (Kyle) Lohman; sister, Marlene (Bob) Lohman; sisters-in-law, Connie (Tom) Kring, Lori (Paul) Schmiedeknecht, Jeanne Walker, Donna Strahl; brother-in-law, Dan Babcock; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded death by: his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy; brother, Bob; sister, Shirley Butzer; brother-in-law, Steve Walker; nephew, Rob Strahl; and infant grandson, Brenden Davis.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Preschool.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.