Madalyn Armstrong Kesteloot, 82, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, after a courageous 3 year battle with lung cancer. She was a loving, gracious, and attentive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to all her family.
Madalyn had worked for Misco (Howmet) in her early married years and as an office manager for her husband Royce’s plumbing and mechanical business until his death in 1998. She was active in the White Lake Eagles Auxiliary for a number of years and held the positions of Madam Treasurer and Outside Guard.
Madalyn wed Royce Armstrong on March 30, 1957, and raised three wonderful children; a son, Brian; and two daughters, Rhonda and Brenda. She was immensely proud of her family and supported them in all their endeavors.
Madalyn married a life-long acquaintance and friend, Ed Kesteloot, on July 24, 2013. She enjoyed summers around the pool with family, and in recent years wintered in Naples, Florida, to enjoy the sunshine.
Madalyn is survived by: her husband, Edward Kesteloot; children, Brian (Lisa) Armstrong, Rhonda Spira, and Brenda (Michael) Bourdon; grandchildren, Kendra (Derek) Schmitt, Brooke Armstrong, Denny (Sarena) Spira, Justin (Savannah) Spira, Nate (Madi) Spira, Nick Spira, Austin (Hannah) Bourdon, Ashley (Tyler) Van Bergen, and Alison (Patrick) Bourdon; great-grandchildren, Madelyne Morningstar, Dylan Morningstar, Jace Morningstar, and Juniper Van Bergen; and sisters, Donna (Arthur) Michaelsen and Sandra (Nolan) Throne.
Madalyn was preceded in death by: her husband, Royce Armstrong; parents, Donald and Dorothy Erickson; sister, Phyllis Bell Anthony; grandson, Ryan Spira; and her beloved dog, Mitzi.
Private interment will be in Oakhurst Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.