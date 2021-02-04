Donald G. King, 92, of Montague, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at home. The son of Ethel and Harry King, he was born July 31, 1928 in Flint, Mich.. He served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for DuPont, Bofors Lakeway and Soils & Structures. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague.
Donald married Gloria M. Hoag June 9, 1951. They settled in Montague in 1956 and raised five children. Donald is survived by his wife, Gloria M. King; his children, Christine (Allan) Moore of Clarkston Mich., Jeffrey (Jolene) King of Montague, Laurie (Robert) Fulljames of Rothbury, James King (Ed Ziomkoski) of Hersey Mich., Jennifer (Mark) Erickson of Lawrenceburg Ind. He had 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by infant son, Michael Donald; his parents; his brother, Robert King and his sister, Yvonne King.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.